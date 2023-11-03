Paramount Global Shares Soar as Streaming Investment Peaks Ahead of Schedule

Shares of Paramount Global (PARA.O) experienced a significant surge of 10% on Friday as the media company narrowed its 2023 loss forecast for its fast-growing streaming business. This news comes as a result of the company’s investments peaking a year ahead of schedule.

In an effort to meet investor demands for profitability, streaming platforms have shifted their priorities from aggressively pursuing subscriber growth through substantial investments to finding avenues for increased revenue. The introduction of advertisements and price hikes have become common strategies employed streaming giants like Disney+ and HBO Max.

As a result of these developments, Paramount is set to see an approximate increase of $800 million in its market value, assuming the gains hold. Competitors such as Walt Disney (DIS.N) and Warner Bros Discovery (WBD.O) have also witnessed rises in their stocks, ranging from 2% to 4%.

Thursday’s positive results from streaming device manufacturer Roku (ROKU.O) further fueled the industry’s optimism, leading to the rally in stock prices. In response to the positive market sentiment, Paramount CEO Bob Bakish announced, “We now expect DTC (direct-to-consumer) losses in 2023 will be lower than in 2022 – meaning streaming investment peaked ahead of plan.”

Despite the industry’s increasing focus on profitability, analysts are skeptical about achieving this goal. Needham analysts even speculate that Paramount may be acquired a larger streaming competitor due to its relatively small market capitalization of $7 billion and net debt of approximately $14 billion. Needham further highlights Paramount’s extensive library of film and TV content, as well as its valuable sports rights and news assets, as enticing factors for potential buyers.

Paramount, however, declined to provide any comment regarding these speculations from Needham.

One factor that has provided Paramount with some resilience amidst the challenges faced the entertainment industry, specifically the Hollywood strikes, is its robust portfolio of live sports content, including college football and NFL games, along with its library of international original content.

While the streaming industry continues to evolve and adapt, Paramount Global’s strategic approach to its investments has positioned it favorably within the market. With the narrowing loss forecast for its streaming business, the company demonstrates its commitment to meeting investor expectations while continuing to provide compelling content to its growing subscriber base.

