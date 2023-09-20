Paramount+ Expands to Japan in Partnership with J:Com and WowWow

Paramount+, the streaming service owned Paramount, is set to debut in Japan on December 1, 2022. The expansion into Japan comes after Paramount+’s successful launch in South Korea earlier this year. However, unlike in North America, Paramount+ will not be available as a stand-alone streaming service in Japan. Instead, its movies and TV shows will be included as part of the on-demand offerings on J:Com and WowWow, two popular Japanese entertainment platforms.

The partnership between Paramount, J:Com, and WowWow is an expansion of existing agreements between the parties. This collaboration will bring popular Paramount+ shows such as “Tulsa King,” “Mayor of Kingstown,” and “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” to Japanese audiences for the first time. In addition, viewers in Japan will have access to movies and TV shows from Paramount’s extensive back catalogue, including “Mission: Impossible,” “Bumblebee,” “Gi-Joe,” “NCIS,” “Dexter,” and “Ray Donovan.”

Marco Nobili, Paramount+ International’s Executive Vice President and International General Manager, expressed excitement about the launch in Japan and emphasized the importance of expanding their streaming business globally. Yoichi Iwaki, President and Representative Director of J:Com, expressed pleasure in bringing Paramount’s diverse content to Japanese audiences through this partnership. Akira Tanaka, Representative Director, President, and CEO of WowWow, spoke highly of Paramount Global’s productions and highlighted the opportunity to offer a large volume of wonderful content from Paramount+ through WowWow on demand.

The introduction of Paramount+ in Japan marks another significant step for the streaming platform as it expands into key international markets. The partnership with J:Com and WowWow ensures that Japanese viewers will have access to a wide range of popular and critically acclaimed content from Paramount’s iconic studios and brands.

