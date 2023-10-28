Paramount Streamlines Teams to Accelerate Innovation and Enhance Streaming Experience

Paramount announced a strategic restructuring of its teams this week, aimed at bringing greater efficiency and innovation to its streaming platforms, Paramount+ and Pluto TV. The move involves merging the product and tech teams responsible for building these services into a single Streaming Tech organization.
The decision comes as the company bids farewell to Rob Gelick, the Chief Product Officer who played a vital role in the success of Paramount’s streaming efforts. Gelick’s departure marks the end of an era, as he has been instrumental in spearheading the launch of CBS All Access, overseeing the rebranding and expansion of Paramount+, and orchestrating significant milestones for the division.
Moving forward, Vibol Hou, the CTO of Streaming, will assume an expanded role overseeing the newly integrated teams. This structural shift aims to cultivate closer collaboration between product, program, engineering, and operations functions, fostering a more seamless development process. By joining forces, Paramount can identify efficiencies, drive the creation of new product features, and leverage technological innovations that will elevate the overall streaming experience for their customers.
Regarding the separation of Paramount+ and Pluto TV, the two services will continue to operate as distinct entities, each with its own unique offerings. Paramount’s leadership recognizes the value and individuality of both platforms, opting to streamline the behind-the-scenes efforts rather than merging the services themselves.
This strategic restructuring underscores Paramount’s commitment to adapt and thrive in the ever-evolving streaming industry. By organizing their teams under a unified structure, they are positioning themselves as an industry leader in delivering high-quality content and seamless user experiences.
