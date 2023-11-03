New Opportunities for Streaming Expansion and Licensing in the Entertainment Industry

In a recent earnings call, Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish discussed the company’s plans for streaming expansion and increased licensing deals in response to the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem. Bakish emphasized the opportunity to tap into incremental markets leaning more into licensing and partnering with other platforms to distribute Paramount’s content.

The strategy of “leaning in incrementally to partners” is seen as a compelling way to drive Paramount Global’s growth, particularly in the highly competitive streaming landscape. By leveraging their existing Hollywood content, the company aims to reach a wider audience and maximize revenue streams from advertising, subscriptions, and licensing. These initiatives are crucial to ensure attractive growth opportunities and diversification during a period of rapid industry evolution.

One notable example of Paramount Global’s licensing deals is the popular drama series “Yellowstone,” whose streaming rights were licensed to NBCUniversal-owned Peacock before the launch of Paramount+. This move demonstrates the studio’s willingness to collaborate with other platforms to reach a broader viewer base.

Additionally, Paramount Global recently licensed the original series “School Spirits,” featuring Peyton List, to Netflix. This partnership showcases the studio’s commitment to expanding its presence across multiple streaming platforms.

With Paramount+ gaining 2.7 million subscribers during the fiscal third quarter, bringing the total to over 63 million subscribers, Bakish expressed optimism about the streamer’s growth. The successful integration of Paramount+ and Showtime has contributed to this success, as both platforms benefit from the cross-usage of content. Showtime users are engaging with Paramount+ content, and vice versa, creating a mutually beneficial relationship.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, Paramount Global anticipates further growth for Paramount+ at both the essential and premium subscription levels. This positive outlook reflects the company’s strong momentum in the streaming space and its commitment to providing compelling content to a wide range of audiences.

FAQ

What is Paramount Global’s strategy for streaming expansion?

Paramount Global aims to expand its streaming presence leaning more into licensing and forming partnerships with other platforms to distribute its content.

Which popular series has Paramount Global licensed to Peacock?

One of Paramount Global’s most notable licensing deals is the streaming rights for the drama series “Yellowstone,” which were licensed to NBCUniversal-owned Peacock.

Which original series from Paramount+ has been licensed to Netflix?

Paramount Global recently licensed the original series “School Spirits” to Netflix, showcasing their commitment to collaborating with multiple streaming platforms.

How has the integration of Paramount+ and Showtime contributed to the company’s growth?

The integration of Paramount+ and Showtime has resulted in increased usage and cross-engagement between the two platforms. Showtime users are accessing Paramount+ content, and vice versa, driving growth for both services.

What can we expect from Paramount Global in the fourth quarter?

Paramount Global anticipates further growth for Paramount+ at both the essential and premium subscription levels in the fourth quarter. The company’s strong momentum in the streaming industry positions it for continued success.