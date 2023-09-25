Stocks Move as Writers Guild Reaches a Tentative Deal to End Strike

Paramount Global stock rose 3%, while Netflix shares rose 1% as the Writers Guild of America announced that a tentative deal has been reached to end the screenwriters strike that has lasted for nearly five months.

Jefferies upgraded AstraZeneca to buy from hold, stating that the UK drugmaker’s research and development assets outside of oncology are being overlooked. Morgan Stanley also noted that investors will likely reward AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk, and Novartis for their earnings upgrade stories. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis to equal-weight from underweight.

On the other hand, Foot Locker shares fell 3% after Jefferies downgraded the athletic apparel retailer. Urban Outfitters was also downgraded to hold from buy, based on a survey that showed consumer spending will be curtailed due to the repayment of student debt. Nike shares also dipped 1% as Jefferies downgraded it to hold from buy, citing pressure on the wholesale channel and the macroeconomic challenges faced growth in China.

Sources: Writers Guild of America, Jefferies, Morgan Stanley

