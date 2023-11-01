Paramount Faces Challenges in the Streaming Era but Shows Potential for Growth

Paramount (PARA) is set to release its third-quarter results later this week, and the company continues to face obstacles in the ever-evolving landscape of media and entertainment. The legacy media company has been grappling with advertising headwinds and streaming losses, posing strategic concerns for its future.

Amidst these challenges, Paramount is projected to report a direct-to-consumer (DTC) loss of $438 million for the third quarter. This represents a wider loss compared to the previous quarter and the same period last year. The company, however, remains optimistic, stating that streaming losses will reach their peak this year.

While linear ad revenue is expected to decline once again, digital ad revenue has remained resilient. Paramount’s free ad-supported video-on-demand service, Pluto TV, has bolstered digital ad revenue, providing a glimmer of hope amidst the decline in linear ad revenue.

Despite its struggles this year, Paramount has taken steps to improve its financial standing. The company has committed to divesting non-core assets in order to reduce debt and strengthen its balance sheet. Last quarter, Paramount completed the sale of Simon & Schuster to investment firm KKR in a $1.62 billion all-cash deal. This divestment strategy, coupled with Paramount’s strong slate of assets, indicates that more mergers and acquisitions may be on the horizon.

One of the main reasons Paramount has been seen as an acquisition target is its comparatively smaller size in relation to its competitors. With a current market cap of just under $7 billion, Paramount’s potential for growth is evident.

While there are challenges to overcome, Paramount CEO Bob Bakish has hinted at more media mergers and acquisitions in the future. Speaking at a UBS media conference last year, Bakish emphasized that consolidation has been the norm in the media industry for a long time and predicted that it would continue.

Looking ahead, Paramount’s success in navigating the streaming era will be crucial. The company aims to return to positive free cash flow and earnings growth 2024, supported recent price adjustments, layoffs, and business restructuring. With a focused approach and adaptation to changing market dynamics, Paramount has the potential to thrive in the competitive streaming landscape.

