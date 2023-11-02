Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish Discusses the Potential of Hard Bundles for Streaming Services in the U.S.

During Paramount’s recent earnings call, CEO Bob Bakish expressed optimism regarding the benefits of hard bundles that combine traditional pay TV services and streaming services in the United States. While acknowledging that pay TV operators in the country have different priorities, Bakish emphasized the company’s ability to adapt its partnerships to achieve common objectives. He stated that it is possible that some partners may embrace a strategy that tightly integrates direct-to-consumer (DTC) platforms into the pay TV bundle.

One notable example of this approach is the recent carriage agreement between cable operator Charter and Disney. The deal includes offering ad-supported Disney+, ESPN+, and the forthcoming ESPN direct-to-consumer offering in select Spectrum TV packages, and marketing Disney’s DTC apps to broadband-only customers.

Bakish further highlighted the advantages of hard bundles that incorporate Paramount’s streaming service, Paramount+. Similar hard bundles deployed internationally have demonstrated increased subscribers, lower subscriber acquisition costs, reduced streaming churn, and improved trends within the TV ecosystem. Paramount has already embraced some of the ideas presented in Charter’s new approach to carriage deals, considering bundling as a growing part of its streaming strategy.

In addition to the potential benefits for Paramount, Bakish noted that incorporating Paramount+ into U.S. pay TV bundles would bring incremental advantages to digital advertising offerings, marketing and promotional value, and the opportunity to upsell customers to Paramount+ with Showtime.

While not all partners may be interested in this direction, Paramount has already finalized deals with multiple U.S. distributors to offer Paramount+ with Showtime as a multi-platform product. This includes providing linear Showtime pay TV subscribers with credentials for the streaming app.

Bakish acknowledged that domestic hard bundles come with both advantages and drawbacks, such as potentially lower direct-to-consumer revenue due to a wholesale structure. However, when considering the overall lifetime value, Paramount views the proposition as compelling. The company has already witnessed hard bundles catalyzing DTC growth in international markets.

Furthermore, when bundling extends to encompass broader distributor economic relationships involving linear channels, advanced ad sales, data relationships, and marketing partnerships, bespoke arrangements are created. Paramount has observed positive outcomes from these relationships internationally, including the launch of DTC platforms, increased revenue, and the retention of linear channels.

In conclusion, Bakish’s remarks highlight the potential of hard bundles to shape the future of streaming services in the United States, providing increased value for consumers and driving growth for both traditional pay TV operators and streaming platforms.

