Paramount Global Sees Peak in Streaming Investments, Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates

Paramount Global announced on Thursday that its investments in the fast-growing streaming unit have reached their peak a year ahead of schedule. The media company’s shares surged 10% in extended trading following the announcement. The integration of streaming service Paramount+ with Showtime contributed to the positive quarterly earnings, boosting subscription numbers and advertising revenue. This successful integration also helped the company keep its content spending under control.

CEO Bob Bakish shared the positive news, stating, “We now expect DTC (direct-to-consumer) losses in 2023 will be lower than in 2022 – meaning streaming investment peaked ahead of plan.” This early peak emphasizes the company’s ability to navigate the streaming landscape and make strategic investments.

The quarterly results and Bakish’s remarks come at a time when the advertising market is showing signs of a rebound. Streaming device maker Roku’s positive outlook on the advertising industry has also lifted the shares of Warner Bros Discovery and Paramount during regular trading hours. With Warner Bros rising an additional 3.5% and Fox Corp adding 2% in extended trading, it is clear that the entertainment industry is experiencing renewed optimism.

While these results seem promising, the recent strikes in Hollywood may have played a role in Paramount’s forecast for reduced streaming losses. The production shutdowns caused the strikes created a shortage of content to be licensed and likely influenced the company’s projection.

Paramount+ exceeded expectations adding 2.7 million subscribers during the third quarter, surpassing analysts’ estimates. Despite streaming expenses increasing 23% to $1.93 billion, the company managed to narrow its adjusted operating loss to $238 million, partially due to the benefits of price hikes.

Although the filmed entertainment business saw a revenue increase of 14% to $891 million, it reported an adjusted operating loss of $49 million. This loss was attributed to the timing of theatrical releases and costs associated with strike-related production shutdowns.

While the TV media division experienced an 8% decline in revenue due to a drop in advertising revenue and licensing income, Paramount expects a “sizeable decline” in political ads to impact fourth-quarter advertising revenue.

Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter ended September 30 was $7.13 billion, slightly exceeding analysts’ estimates. The company’s adjusted earnings per share also surpassed expectations.

In conclusion, Paramount Global’s streaming investments have reached their peak ahead of schedule, leading to optimistic projections for the coming years. The integration of Paramount+ with Showtime has played a significant role in the company’s positive quarterly results. Despite challenges such as Hollywood strikes and declines in advertising revenue, Paramount Global remains well-positioned in the streaming and entertainment industry.

