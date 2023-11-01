Paramount Plans to Merge My5 and Pluto TV, Creating a New Streaming Service

Paramount is set to combine Channel 5’s video-on-demand service My5 with Pluto TV to create an exciting new streaming platform. Although the brand name for this merged service is yet to be announced, it is expected to be revealed early next year, with a planned launch in the second half of 2024. However, unlike traditional mergers where one brand tends to dominate, Paramount intends to maintain the presence of the My5 brand alongside the new platform as it is rolled out across various distribution platforms.

This new streaming service will capitalize on the technological expertise of Pluto TV, offering a range of features including broadcast video-on-demand (BVOD), free ad-supported TV (FAST), AVOD, and live TV, all available within a single platform. Paramount is excited to leverage the success and reach of Channel 5’s free-to-air network in the UK and the global popularity of Pluto TV’s FAST service.

Paramount’s decision to merge My5 with Pluto TV comes as no surprise when considering the current media landscape. In recent years, Channel 5 has witnessed a steady growth in its UK television audience, as well as an increasing number of viewers on its BVOD platform. However, the Covid-19 pandemic greatly impacted TV audiences, resulting in a significant shift towards online content consumption. This shift is reflected in Ofcom’s Media Nations report, which indicates that Channel 5’s BVOD service accounted for only 4% of the network’s overall viewing, with the majority still being driven linear TV channels.

The potential of the new streaming service becomes even more apparent when compared to competitors in the market. For example, ITV’s ITVX has achieved remarkable success, amassing 12.5 million monthly active users within a year of its launch. To remain competitive, Paramount recognizes the need to capitalize on the rapidly growing free ad-supported TV sector, where Pluto TV has already established itself as a pioneer and global leader. With over 2,000 channels worldwide and partnerships with 425 content providers, Pluto TV has proven its ability to reach millions of viewers and generate substantial revenue.

As Paramount plans for the launch of Freely, a successor to Freeview and FreeSat tailored for internet-connected TVs, and focuses on the success of Paramount+, the merging of My5 and Pluto TV is a strategic move that aims to create a strong and competitive streaming service in the evolving digital landscape.

