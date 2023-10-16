Paramount+ and Apple TV+ Increasing Their Market Share in the Streaming World

Over the last quarter, streaming platforms Paramount+ and Apple TV+ have been making strides to increase their presence in the highly competitive streaming market. According to Just Watch, both platforms have managed to gain a 1% increase in their market share. While this may seem insignificant, it is a positive trend for both companies.

Currently, Paramount+ and Apple TV+ rank sixth and seventh, respectively, in terms of market share. However, their recent growth has allowed them to close the gap on rivals Max, Disney+, and Hulu. Max and Hulu have maintained their market share, while Disney+ experienced a slight decline.

The overall growth of the streaming market has been relatively stagnant, with platforms exploring new strategies to gain an edge. Netflix, for example, raised its prices and cracked down on password sharing, resulting in a 1% increase in market share. Paramount+ and Apple TV+ have followed a similar path, leading to their recent growth.

Apple TV+ has focused on creating original content, with recent releases like the documentary “Messi Meets America.” However, despite its efforts, Paramount+ has surpassed Apple TV+ in terms of market share this year.

While Paramount+ and Apple TV+ still have a long way to go before catching up to leaders like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, their consistent growth indicates potential. Both platforms will need to find unique ways to set themselves apart from the competition. Apple TV+ may leverage the popularity of its upcoming Lionel Messi documentary to attract viewers.

In conclusion, Paramount+ and Apple TV+ have shown promising growth in their market share within the streaming industry. As they continue to close the gap on their rivals, they must differentiate themselves to stand out in the crowded market.

Sources:

– Just Watch

– IMAGO / NurPhoto