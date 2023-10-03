Paramount+ Now Available on Hisense Smart TVs in the UK

Paramount+ has expanded its partnership with Hisense, making its streaming service available on Hisense Smart TVs in the United Kingdom. This partnership builds upon the previous launches of Paramount+ on Hisense TVs in Australia, Latin America, and Canada earlier this year.

UK Hisense TV owners can now access an extensive library of entertainment through Paramount+, including popular Original shows like The Family Stallone, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and Special Ops: Lioness. This move aims to provide a wider audience with access to Paramount+ content, characters, and franchises.

Akhila Khanna, the Vice President of Partnerships & Business Development at Paramount in the UK, expressed their excitement about expanding the reach of Paramount+ and partnering with VIDAA. She acknowledged Paramount+’s rapid growth in the UK as a subscription service and emphasized the importance of offering customer choice.

Meanwhile, Arun Bhatoye, the Head of Marketing at Hisense UK, echoed Khanna’s sentiment and stated that the addition of Paramount+ to their TV models would enhance the entertainment options for customers. Hisense is committed to continuously improving their offerings, and the launch of Paramount+ on their TVs has been highly anticipated.

The streaming service is now accessible on all current models of Hisense Smart TVs in the UK. This development further solidifies Paramount’s presence in the global streaming market, allowing more viewers to enjoy their vast content library.

– Definitions:

– Hisense Smart TVs: Television sets manufactured the Chinese electronics company Hisense that come equipped with internet connectivity and additional smart features.

– VIDAA: Hisense’s proprietary operating system for their Smart TVs.

– Paramount+: A subscription-based streaming service owned ViacomCBS that offers a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content.

Sources:

– The original article

– Paramount+: https://www.paramountplus.com/

– Hisense Smart TVs: https://www.hisense-usa.com/