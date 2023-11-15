How to Find Your True Interior Design Style

Embarking on your first major interior design project can be overwhelming. Creating a space that truly reflects your passions, personality, and relationship can make it even more daunting. But there are ways to approach this challenge in a unique and meaningful way, as interior designer Francesca Johnson has demonstrated in her two-bedroom apartment in St Leonards-on-Sea.

Francesca and her partner, Ben Shapland, decided to make a big change after the first Covid lockdown. They fell in love with the seaside location and creative community of St Leonards, and their new apartment provided them with a blank canvas for their design vision. With no kitchen or bathroom, and in need of complete renovation, the flat was a shell waiting to be transformed.

The couple flipped their original plans and opted for a layout that maximized the south-facing light, positioning the kitchen and main living space at the front of the home. Drawing inspiration from Parisian apartments and Brooklyn open-plan living, they aimed to honor the Edwardian heritage of the building while creating connectivity between spaces.

During the three-month renovation, Francesca worked full-time from home and faced the challenge of narrowing down their interior design style. With inspiration from magazines and Pinterest, she eventually found clarity focusing on a few key pieces that held personal meaning for her and Ben. These pieces served as anchors for each room, tying the overall concept together through color, theme, and texture.

Beyond the beautiful sunshine-yellow front door and geometric hallway tiles, every room featured a special object chosen to unify the space. Francesca and Ben were fortunate to have aligned tastes, making design decisions easier. Their shared appreciation for DIY also proved helpful throughout the renovation process.

Francesca’s positive experience with this project led her to pursue formal interior design training and start her own business, The Concept in Curation. Her goal is to help clients create personalized and meaningful interiors that evoke true emotional connection and reflect a sense of self.

Finding your true interior design style involves brainstorming the purpose of your space, considering how you want to feel in it, and selecting key pieces that hold personal meaning. By focusing on these elements, you can create a cohesive and unique space that truly reflects who you are.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How can I find my true interior design style?

To find your true interior design style, start considering the purpose of your space and how you want to feel in it. Think about the colors, themes, and textures that resonate with you. Choose a few key pieces that have personal meaning and build your design concept around them.

2. How do I create connectivity between different spaces in my home?

Creating connectivity between spaces involves careful planning and design choices. Consider using open case openings or removing doors to allow a flow of light and movement between rooms. Use consistent colors, materials, or themes to tie the spaces together visually.

3. What if my partner and I have different design tastes?

If you and your partner have different design tastes, try to find common ground and compromise. Look for elements or styles that you both appreciate and incorporate them into your design. Communication and collaboration are key to creating a space that reflects both of your personalities.

4. How can I make my interior design reflect my true self?

To make your interior design reflect your true self, focus on choosing pieces that hold personal meaning to you. Whether it’s artwork, photographs, or sentimental objects, these items can serve as anchors for your design concept. Consider how you want your space to feel and select elements that evoke those emotions.

