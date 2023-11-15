How to Discover Your Personal Interior Design Style

Embarking on your first major interior design project can feel overwhelming. Creating a space that truly reflects your passions, inner life, and important relationships adds an extra layer of complexity. However, finding your unique style is a challenge that can be met in a creative and inspiring way, just like Francesca Johnson did with her two-bedroom apartment in St Leonards-on-Sea.

Francesca and her partner, Ben Shapland, decided to make a big change after the first Covid lockdown. They fell in love with the creative community and independent spirit of St Leonards and found their dream apartment, which was in dire need of renovation and remodeling.

Upon viewing the property, Francesca saw the potential in the high-ceilinged living room with its original features, including fireplaces and delicate cornicing. Completing on the apartment in August 2020, they began their renovation journey. They reimagined the layout, placing the kitchen and main living space at the front to maximize the natural light.

In terms of design inspiration, Francesca turned to Parisian apartments and Brooklyn open-plan living. She wanted to honor the Edwardian heritage of the building while creating a sense of connectivity between spaces. The apartment features engineered oak parquet flooring and a beautiful palette of Little Greene and Farrow & Ball shades on the walls.

The most challenging aspect of the project was settling on a cohesive interior design scheme. To overcome this, Francesca focused on a few key pieces that held deep meaning to her and Ben, such as ceramics and photography. From there, the design process became clearer and more intuitive.

Francesca’s love for interior design grew throughout the project, leading her to pursue formal training and launch her own business, The Concept in Curation. She now helps clients create interiors that are curated around cherished items, building emotional connections and reflecting a sense of self.

Finding your personal interior design style involves understanding the purpose of your home and how you want to feel in the space. By choosing meaningful objects as the starting point and incorporating color, theme, and texture, you can create a cohesive and reflective environment that speaks to your unique style and personality.

