Parag Desai, Executive Director of Wagh Bakri Tea Group, Passes Away

Parag Desai, executive director of Wagh Bakri Tea Processors and Packers, known for its brand Wagh Bakri, sadly passed away on October 22nd. Desai had been injured in an accident a week prior and was admitted to Shelby Hospital in Ahmedabad. The incident occurred when Desai slipped outside his residence while trying to fend off street dogs that had attacked him. The fall resulted in severe head injuries and eventually led to brain hemorrhage, causing his untimely passing.

The tragic incident has sparked outrage among social media users and the community, with many questioning the authorities’ response to the issue of stray animals. However, it has come to light that Desai was actually an animal lover. Annie Thakur, co-founder of NGO Helping Hooks, which focuses on animal welfare, shared a picture on X showing Wagh Bakri’s contribution of two Mobile Treatment Vans to Jivdaya Trust. Jivdaya Trust is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing care and medical aid to injured stray birds and animals. Thakur emphasized that Desai’s accident was an unfortunate occurrence and requested the media not to use it as a basis for spreading hatred against stray animals.

Parag Desai leaves behind his wife, Vidisha, and daughter, Parisha. He was an MBA graduate from Long Island University in the US and played a pivotal role in the expansion of the Wagh Bakri brand. Desai supervised sales, served as an expert tea taster and evaluator, and managed the marketing and export departments for the Rs 1,500 crore group. He introduced new products like iced tea and expanded the brand into tea lounges. Apart from his contributions to the tea industry, Desai was also actively involved in charitable activities. He was associated with organizations such as the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Blind People’s Association, and Jivdaya Charitable Trust, which runs an animal hospital in Ahmedabad.

It is with deep sadness that we mourn the loss of Parag Desai, a visionary and a compassionate individual who made significant contributions both professionally and in the field of animal welfare. His memory will be cherished those who knew him, and his legacy will continue to inspire. May his soul rest in peace.

