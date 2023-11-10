Smart TV LG OLED42C34LA (LG C3) Now Available at a Reduced Price on Amazon

The smart TV LG OLED42C34LA (LG C3) has recently seen a significant drop in price on Amazon, making it more affordable than ever before. Previously priced at 986 euros, it can now be purchased for only 881.35 euros.

The LG OLED42C34LA (LG C3) is a 42-inch smart TV that was released the brand in 2023. It features an OLED display with a 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The TV includes the renowned Filmmaker Mode for an enhanced movie and series viewing experience, and it is compatible with popular HDR formats such as HDR10 and Dolby Vision.

In addition to its impressive display capabilities, the LG OLED42C34LA (LG C3) also offers specific gaming technologies, including G-Sync, FreeSync, and ALLM compatibility, along with a 120Hz refresh rate and an HDMI 2.1 port. The TV is equipped with a pair of speakers that deliver a total power output of 20W and support Dolby Atmos for immersive audio experiences. It also features clear dialogue and AI-driven acoustic calibration.

The smart TV operates on WebOS 23, the latest operating system from LG, which allows users to download popular streaming platforms. In terms of connectivity, it offers four HDMI ports (including one HDMI 2.1 and one HDMI eARC), three USB 2.0 ports, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, Ethernet input, and a digital optical audio output.

In conclusion, the LG OLED42C34LA (LG C3) provides an exceptional viewing and gaming experience with its OLED display, advanced audio features, and various connectivity options. With the current price reduction on Amazon, it offers great value for those looking to upgrade their home entertainment system.

