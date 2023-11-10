Smart TV LG OLED42C34LA (LG C3) Receives Significant Price Drop on Amazon

The smart TV market is constantly evolving, and as new models are released, older ones often see a decrease in their recommended retail price. One such example is the LG OLED42C34LA (LG C3) smart TV, which has recently experienced a significant price drop on Amazon. Originally launched this year, this 42-inch OLED TV is now available for the attractive price of 881.35 euros.

Featuring a stunning OLED display with 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, the LG OLED42C34LA (LG C3) delivers an immersive viewing experience. It also comes equipped with the Modo Filmmaker, which enhances the picture quality for movies and TV shows. Additionally, it supports popular HDR formats such as HDR10 and Dolby Vision.

Not limited to just a superb visual experience, this smart TV also caters to gamers with features like G-Sync, FreeSync, and ALLM compatibility. Its audio capabilities are equally impressive, with 20W speakers that support Dolby Atmos and utilize AI-based acoustic calibration for clear dialogue.

Running on the latest WebOS 23 operating system, the LG OLED42C34LA (LG C3) offers seamless access to popular streaming platforms. The connectivity options include HDMI 2.1 and eARC ports, USB 2.0 ports, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, Ethernet input, and digital optical audio output.

FAQ:

Q: What makes the LG OLED42C34LA (LG C3) stand out from other smart TVs?

A: The LG OLED42C34LA (LG C3) stands out for its OLED display technology, 4K resolution, and advanced features tailored for both movie enthusiasts and gamers.

Q: Does the LG OLED42C34LA (LG C3) support HDR?

A: Yes, this smart TV supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision, allowing for stunning visual performance.

Q: What audio technologies does the LG OLED42C34LA (LG C3) offer?

A: The LG OLED42C34LA (LG C3) features 20W speakers with Dolby Atmos support and AI-based acoustic calibration.

Q: Which operating system does the LG OLED42C34LA (LG C3) use?

A: The LG OLED42C34LA (LG C3) runs on WebOS 23, offering easy access to popular streaming platforms.

Q: What connectivity options does the LG OLED42C34LA (LG C3) have?

A: The LG OLED42C34LA (LG C3) includes HDMI 2.1 and eARC ports, USB 2.0 ports, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, Ethernet input, and digital optical audio output.