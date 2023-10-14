WhatsApp Introduces New Feature to Pin Important Messages

WhatsApp, one of the most popular messaging applications in the world, is constantly adding useful features to enhance the communication experience of its users. One of these features is the introduction of “Pinned Messages,” a tool that allows you to highlight important messages in a conversation so that you can access them quickly at any time.

Pinned Messages is a feature that allows you to mark and anchor a specific message at the top of a WhatsApp conversation. This is particularly helpful when you have important information or messages that you need to refer to frequently, such as addresses, phone numbers, links, or key reminders.

By pinning messages, you can ensure that important information is always within reach. You no longer have to scroll through a long conversation to find that crucial piece of data. Pinned messages help organize your conversations, making it easier to manage information.

Whether you need to remember a specific task or an appointment, pinning a relevant message will help you avoid forgetting it.

It’s important to note that this feature is still in beta testing. WABetaInfo has shared a screenshot that demonstrates how it will work. Activation of this feature involves a few simple steps:

1. Launch WhatsApp and open the conversation in which you want to pin a message.

2. Press and hold the message you want to pin until selection options appear at the top of the screen.

3. You will see a pin icon, and WhatsApp will ask if you want to pin the message. Confirm your choice selecting “Pin.”

4. If you want to unpin a message, simply press and hold the pinned message at the top of the conversation and select “Unpin.”

It is important to remember that currently, you can only pin one message per conversation. Additionally, it is not possible to close or hide this pinned bar in any way. Make sure to keep your WhatsApp up to date to access this exciting new feature.

