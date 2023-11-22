Whatsapp Introduces AI-Powered Chats for Enhanced User Experience

Whatsapp, one of the leading messaging apps worldwide, is embracing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) with the introduction of AI-powered chats. The new feature, known as LuzIA, allows users to have conversations, get answers to their queries, transcribe voice recordings, translate texts, and even create drawings simply requesting them from the chatbot.

Created Spanish developer Álvaro Martínez, LuzIA aims to revolutionize the way users interact with messaging apps. However, Whatsapp is taking it a step further integrating AI directly into its chat function. Users will soon see a new icon, situated above the “new conversation” button, which will grant them quick and easy access to this AI-powered feature. The icon will feature a white background with a gradient of blue and purple tones.

Through this integration, Whatsapp hopes to encourage its millions of users to personalize their conversations with AI. As users interact with the AI chatbot, it will learn their writing style and adapt to their specific preferences. While specific details on how this feature will operate are still scarce, it is clear that Whatsapp wants to make AI more accessible and tailored to individual users.

“People who want to make use of this feature will be able to quickly access AI-powered chats directly from the Chats tab without having to open the contact list,” explains WABetaInfo, the specialized media outlet. Although currently accessible to a limited group of users, Whatsapp has plans to expand this service to a wider audience in the future.

The AI-powered chat functionality can currently be found in the beta version 2.23.24.26 of WhatsApp for Android. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting development that is set to enhance the way we communicate through messaging apps.

