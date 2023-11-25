New Feature on WhatsApp: AI-Powered Chats

Fresh Steps Towards AI Integration on Messaging Apps

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to advance in various sectors, messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram are not falling behind. They have recently integrated a new ‘chatbot’ named LuzIA, designed Spanish developer Álvaro Martínez. LuzIA has the ability to engage in conversations, answer questions, transcribe voice recordings, translate texts, and even draw an image based on user requests.

However, WhatsApp is taking another step towards enhancing AI-powered chats. A new icon, located above the button for starting a new conversation, will soon appear on the messaging app. This white background icon with a gradient ring of blue and purple tones will provide users with easy and quick access to the AI feature.

WhatsApp aims to encourage its millions of users to personalize AI in their conversations. As users interact with the feature, it learns their writing style and adapts accordingly. Although specific details on how it will function remain unknown, WABetaInfo, a specialized news outlet, reports that “users can quickly access AI-powered chats directly from the Chats tab without opening the contact list” through this shortcut.

Currently, AI-powered chats are accessible only to a specific group of users, but there are plans to expand this feature to a broader audience in the future. While the exact release date for wider availability remains uncertain, the new functionality can be found in the beta version 2.23.24.26 of WhatsApp for Android.

FAQ

What is LuzIA?

LuzIA is a chatbot integrated into messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram. Designed Álvaro Martínez, it can engage in conversations, answer questions, transcribe voice recordings, translate texts, and even generate drawings based on user requests.

What is the new icon on WhatsApp?

The new icon appearing on WhatsApp is a white background icon with a gradient ring of blue and purple tones. It provides users with quick and easy access to AI-powered chats within the messaging app.

How does WhatsApp personalize AI in conversations?

WhatsApp encourages users to personalize AI allowing it to learn their writing style and adapt accordingly. As users interact with the AI-powered chat feature, it gradually adapts to their preferred communication style.

When will AI-powered chats be available to a wider audience?

The exact date for the wider availability of AI-powered chats is currently unknown. However, plans are underway to expand this feature to a broader audience in the future.

Where can I find the new functionality on WhatsApp?

The new functionality for AI-powered chats can be found in the beta version 2.23.24.26 of WhatsApp for Android.