Papua New Guinea Midwives Connect and Collaborate Through WhatsApp Group

A professional WhatsApp group called the Midwifery Community of Practice has been established in Papua New Guinea (PNG) to address the need for support among newly graduated and rural midwives. This group serves as a platform for midwives to seek real-time assistance when faced with complications, while also facilitating networking, capacity development, and knowledge sharing across different healthcare settings in PNG. By leveraging technology, this innovative initiative aims to bridge the gap between rural and urban midwives, improve maternal and neonatal health, and enhance the overall quality of care.

Through the Midwifery Community of Practice, midwives gain access to valuable resources and information shared within the WhatsApp group, empowering them to enhance their knowledge, skills, and practice. This is especially crucial in a country like PNG, where geographical challenges often hinder communication and collaboration. By leveraging technology, midwives can now connect with their colleagues, even in remote areas, and receive timely support. The sense of connectedness and knowing they are not alone in managing complex cases brings motivation and inspiration to these dedicated healthcare professionals.

With a membership of 580 individuals, the WhatsApp group includes midwives from various locations in PNG, as well as partners, stakeholders, politicians, international midwifery leaders, researchers, regulators, educators, obstetricians, and gynecologists. This diverse community of healthcare professionals actively engages in sharing experiences, offering advice, exchanging knowledge and information, coordinating client repatriation and referrals, and providing training opportunities.

The Midwifery Community of Practice serves as an exemplar of the power of technology in fostering collaboration and improving healthcare outcomes. Through this platform, midwives in PNG are able to overcome geographical barriers, strengthen their professional networks, and ultimately deliver better care to their clients.

FAQs

1. What is the Midwifery Community of Practice?

The Midwifery Community of Practice is a WhatsApp group established in Papua New Guinea to provide support, networking opportunities, and knowledge sharing for midwives across different healthcare settings in the country.

2. How has the WhatsApp group benefited midwives in PNG?

The WhatsApp group has empowered midwives in PNG enabling them to access real-time support, valuable resources, and information. It has also facilitated networking, capacity development, and practice improvement, ultimately leading to better maternal and neonatal health outcomes.

3. Who is a part of the Midwifery Community of Practice?

The WhatsApp group consists of midwives from various locations in PNG, as well as partners, stakeholders, politicians, international midwifery leaders, researchers, regulators, educators, obstetricians, and gynecologists.

4. How many members does the Midwifery Community of Practice have?

Currently, the WhatsApp group has a membership of 580 individuals, all actively involved in sharing experiences, knowledge, and training opportunities.

5. What is the significance of the Midwifery Community of Practice in PNG?

The Midwifery Community of Practice serves as a vital platform for collaboration and professional development among midwives in PNG. It has helped bridge the gap between rural and urban midwives, improve the quality of care, and enhance maternal and neonatal health outcomes.