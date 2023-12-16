Organizations Can Safeguard Data for GenAI Projects with Advanced Encryption Technology

Data security concerns have long been a hurdle for organizations looking to explore the benefits of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) projects. However, with the introduction of Paperclip Inc.’s SAFE solution, a breakthrough in searchable encryption technology, businesses can now confidently embark on GenAI initiatives while keeping their sensitive data secure.

Paperclip SAFE encryption offers organizations the assurance that their private and controlled data is cryptographically protected. By implementing this technology, businesses can leverage the power of GenAI while safeguarding their most sensitive information.

Chief Revenue Officer at Paperclip, Chad Walter, believes that GenAI is here to stay and has the potential to enhance productivity and efficiency across myriad use cases. However, the challenge lies in the security and privacy of the large language models (LLMs) that drive GenAI. Existing LLMs lack the capability to secure sensitive data effectively.

Paperclip SAFE stands out in the market offering robust protection for sensitive, controlled, and private data. Its unique position enables organizations to unlock the potential of GenAI without compromising security.

The availability and popularity of GenAI tools like ChatGPT, which use public internet data, pose additional cybersecurity concerns for business leaders. While private GenAI services offer some data privacy through local computation on subsets of data, the inherent security risks remain.

With Paperclip SAFE, organizations can adopt GenAI technologies confidently. The SaaS solution aligns with the vector databases and learning datasets used LLMs, which serve as the backbone of GenAI. The always-encrypted nature of Paperclip SAFE ensures that private data is continuously protected.

Encryption has long been recognized as the most effective method of securing sensitive data. Paperclip SAFE utilizes NIST-approved AES-256 encryption, providing robust protection at the speed of business. Additionally, Paperclip’s patented shredding technology adds an extra layer of security breaking up data and storing each piece separately, making it significantly more challenging for potential threats to compromise the information.

By implementing Paperclip SAFE, organizations can embrace the vast potential of GenAI while prioritizing the security and privacy of their valuable data assets. With advanced encryption technology, businesses can innovate confidently without exposing themselves or their clients to the risks of data theft, manipulation, or ransom.