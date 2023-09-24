Carolina Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks: Game Day Information and How to Watch Live

The Carolina Panthers will face off against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at 4:05 p.m. ET. In their last meeting, the Panthers emerged victorious with a 30-24 win in Week 14 of the previous season. However, the Panthers have an overall record of 5-10 against the Seahawks, with three losses in their last four encounters. While the Panthers are eager to secure their first win of the 2023 season, the Seahawks will be aiming for their second consecutive victory to improve their standing to 2-1.

To stay up-to-date with the action as it unfolds, here is all the information you need:

Game Day Information:

– What: Carolina Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks

– When: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 4:05 p.m. ET

– Where: Lumen Field (Seattle, Wash.)

– TV: CBS; Ian Eagle, Charles Davis (coverage map)

– Streaming: FuboTV, Paramount Plus (TV login required), Yahoo! Sports, Panthers mobile app

– Radio: Panthers radio (local); Anish Shroff

– Spanish Radio: Panthers radio (local); Jaime Moreno, Antonio Ramos

– Odds: Panthers +6.5, Seahawks -6.5 | O/U 41.5 | Moneyline: Panthers +235, Seahawks -290

For odds on all NFL games, visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

Miscellaneous Information:

– Mobile App: Download the official Panthers app to receive live score updates and listen to the radio broadcast of every game if you reside in the N.C./S.C. market. The app is available for download in your phone’s app store.

– Online Streaming:

– FuboTV: Stream and record live NFL games with a monthly subscription to FuboTV.

– Paramount Plus: Stream live NFL games broadcast on CBS with a TV login.

– Yahoo! Sports: Stream live NFL games on the Yahoo! Sports mobile app.

– Panthers.com: Stream all Panthers games on their website (only available for in-market fans).

– NFL Plus: Stream all NFL regular season games on demand with a subscription to NFL Plus, which includes ad-free access to All-22 film.

– TV Replays: NFL Network will air condensed replays of selected regular season games throughout the week.

– Uniforms: The Panthers will be wearing black jerseys for this game.

Stay tuned for a live game thread when the matchup begins at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday!

Source: Cat Scratch Reader, DraftKings Sportsbook.