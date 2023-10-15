Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins: Game Day Information, Streaming Options, and Odds

The Carolina Panthers are set to face off against the Miami Dolphins in Week 6 on Sunday, October 15, 2023. The game will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

In their previous matchup in Week 12 of the 2021 season, the Panthers suffered a 33-10 loss to the Dolphins. Overall, the Panthers have a 2-5 record against the Dolphins in regular-season games. However, they have won two out of their last three meetings. The Panthers are determined to secure their first victory of the 2023 season, while the Dolphins aim to maintain their lead in the AFC East improving to 5-1.

To catch all the live action, here is the game day information you need:

– What: Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins

– When: Sunday, October 15 at 1 p.m. ET

– Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

– TV: CBS; Kevin Harlan, Trent Green (coverage map)

– Streaming: FuboTV, Paramount Plus (TV login required), Yahoo! Sports, Panthers mobile app

– Radio: Panthers radio (local); Anish Shroff

– Spanish Radio: Panthers radio (local); Jaime Moreno, Antonio Ramos

– Odds: Panthers +14, Dolphins -14 | O/U 47.5 | Moneyline: Panthers +675, Dolphins -1050

For online streaming options, you can choose from the following:

– FuboTV: Stream and record live NFL games with a monthly subscription.

– Paramount Plus: Stream live CBS broadcasts logging in with your TV provider.

– Yahoo! Sports: Stream live NFL games through the Yahoo! Sports mobile app.

– Panthers.com: Stream all Panthers games on the team’s official website (available for in-market fans).

– NFL Plus: Stream all NFL regular season games on demand with an NFL Plus subscription.

Uniforms: The Panthers will be wearing their blue jerseys for this game.

If you can’t catch the game live, NFL Network will air condensed replays of selected regular-season games throughout the week. Check their television schedule for more information.

To stay up to date with live score updates, download the official Panthers app on your phone.

