Carolina Panthers Relocate Training Camp and Upgrade Facilities

The Carolina Panthers recently announced their decision to relocate their training camp to Charlotte starting next season. Despite having a long-standing tradition of holding summer camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, the team is excited to bring their training to their own facility.

The Panthers expressed gratitude towards Wofford College and the Spartanburg community for their hospitality throughout the years. They assured fans in South Carolina that they are dedicated to the state and will continue to organize fan and community events.

Last season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only six teams, including the Panthers, held their training camps away from their facilities. This experience, along with the team’s desire to upgrade their practice and training facilities, prompted the decision to hold future training camps in Charlotte.

As part of their facility upgrades, the Panthers will begin working on new practice fields at the Atrium Health Dome starting in January. These improvements aim to enhance the team’s football operations and provide community opportunities.

Caroline Wright, the senior vice president and chief venues officer at Tepper Sports & Entertainment, emphasized that the removal of the Dome marks the beginning of a continuous effort to improve the team’s facilities. Future plans include constructing a field house and exploring options for indoor practices.

To kick off the upcoming season, the Panthers plan to hold Fan Fest in South Carolina and Back Together Football in Charlotte. The team will share more details as plans are finalized.

Overall, the Panthers’ decision to relocate their training camp and upgrade their facilities showcases their commitment to improving the team’s performance and engaging with fans and communities in both Charlotte and South Carolina.