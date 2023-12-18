Carolina Panthers Announce Change in Training Camp Location

The Carolina Panthers have recently announced that they will be changing the location of their training camp for the upcoming season. After years of holding camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, the team has decided to move it to Charlotte, their home city.

While the Panthers have been known for their long-standing tradition of hosting training camp at Wofford College, this move signifies a shift in their approach. The franchise has expressed its gratitude towards Wofford College and the Spartanburg community for their hospitality over the years. However, they believe that hosting camp in Charlotte will provide them with new opportunities to engage with fans and the community.

The decision to relocate training camp comes after previous plans to move it even closer to Charlotte. The team had intended to hold camp at a facility in Rock Hill, but unfortunately, the project did not come to fruition. Despite this setback, the Panthers remain committed to the fans in South Carolina and are dedicated to bringing fan and community events to the state.

As the Panthers make this change, they are still working through the logistics of accommodating fans during camp. Details about fan attendance and participation are yet to be finalized. However, the team is optimistic about the possibilities that training camp in Charlotte will bring.

This decision marks a significant departure from the traditional location of Panthers training camp. While the move may disappoint some fans who cherished the annual trip to Spartanburg, it presents an opportunity for the team to connect with their Charlotte base in a more direct and immersive way. The Panthers are looking forward to the upcoming season with excitement and anticipation as they prepare for training camp in their home city.