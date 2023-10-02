Jarome Luai Takes Another Cheeky Jab at Critics After Premiership Win

Penrith Panthers playmaker Jarome Luai has once again addressed his critics, standing firm on his controversial State of Origin social media post. Luai was forced to leave the field during the second half of the Panthers’ grand final victory due to a shoulder injury. After the New South Wales Blues lost to Queensland in game two of the series, Luai posted an Instagram story seemingly referring to his detractors as “idiots.” The post received backlash from fans, and Blues coach Brad Fittler later revealed that Luai had received death threats.

Following Penrith’s historic three-peat triumph against the Broncos, Luai revisited his condemned post on Instagram. He shared a picture of himself and teammate Sunia Turuva, captioning it “Who’s got work tomorrow?” Luai’s CEO Brian Fletcher defended him during the premiership celebration, highlighting the positive impact that Luai and his teammates have in the community.

The Panthers’ victory was a remarkable come-from-behind win, with Nathan Cleary delivering an outstanding performance. The team celebrated their three-peat dynasty with customized ski goggles, a championship belt, and Polynesia candy leis. The celebrations also included comically large sunglasses, poking fun at the club’s previous social media post taunting the Warriors.

Head coach Ivan Cleary expressed his gratitude to everyone who supported the team throughout their journey. He emphasized the collective effort of players, coaches, and staff members in achieving the three consecutive premierships. The Panthers partied in the sheds, singing Queen’s “We Are The Champions” before returning to the field and being joined retired pro surfer and dedicated Panthers supporter Mick Fanning.

In conclusion, despite the controversy surrounding his social media post, Jarome Luai remained unapologetic and celebrated the Panthers’ remarkable victory alongside his teammates. His CEO and coach both defended him and recognized his positive contributions both on and off the field.

