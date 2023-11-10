Discover the Best Deals and Promotions at Walmart’s Fin Irresistible 2023

Are you eager to upgrade your TV but don’t want to wait until Buen Fin 2023? We have an excellent recommendation for you. Take a look at this Hisense 58-inch Smart TV, which, with the fantastic bank promotions of Walmart Mexico’s Fin Irresistible 2023, is now priced at 5,439 pesos.

This Smart TV features a 4K LED panel with a 60 Hz refresh rate that is compatible with HDR 10 and Dolby Audio. It is also equipped with the Roku TV operating system, giving you access to various streaming applications such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney +, HBO MAX, Star+, F1 TV, and many more. With all these features, this television is a perfect addition to your home entertainment setup.

To take advantage of this offer, we recommend visiting the Terms and Conditions page of the promotion and ensuring that your credit card is eligible for the offer. Once you have confirmed your eligibility, simply enter the code EFIWM after selecting your preferred payment method to activate the bonus and enjoy deferred payment in 18 monthly installments.

FAQs

1. Can I access other applications besides the ones mentioned?

Yes, the Roku TV operating system provides access to a wide range of streaming applications, giving you endless entertainment options.

2. Is the TV eligible for free shipping?

Shipping details may vary depending on your location and Walmart’s policies. It is advisable to check the shipping options available when making your purchase.

3. Can I use any credit card to avail the promotion?

We recommend checking the Terms and Conditions to confirm which credit cards are eligible for the promotional offers. Not all cards may qualify for the promotion.

4. What is the warranty period for this Smart TV?

The warranty period may vary, and it is best to consult the product’s documentation or contact customer service for accurate information.

5. Can I connect external devices to the TV?

Yes, this Hisense Smart TV has various input ports, such as HDMI and USB, allowing you to connect external devices such as gaming consoles, Blu-ray players, and more.

Enjoy exceptional deals, promotions, and discounts during Walmart’s Fin Irresistible 2023 event. Upgrade your home entertainment experience with this remarkable Hisense Smart TV at a fantastic price. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to enhance your viewing pleasure.