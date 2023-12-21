Pandas Found to Utilize Scent-Marking “Social Media” in Surprising Discovery

New research conducted at the Wolong National Nature Reserve in China has revealed a fascinating aspect of panda behavior that challenges the long-held belief that pandas are solitary creatures. Lead researcher Thomas Connor from Michigan State University’s Center for Systems Integration and Sustainability spent months studying pandas in their natural habitat and uncovered a complex social structure communicated through scent-marking.

Traditionally thought to be shy and elusive, pandas are now seen engaging actively with their family and friends through a unique form of “social media” found on scent-marked trees. The team discovered that pandas leave a waxy substance on certain trees, which acts as a way to exchange information and communicate with one another.

Study co-author Ken Frank from MSU likens these scent-marked trees to asynchronous communication platforms such as Facebook. Similar to social media, pandas can broadcast messages to many without needing to be in the same place at the same time. By analyzing the scent-marked trees and analyzing fresh panda droppings, researchers were able to map out the pandas’ social networks and identify relationships between specific individuals.

Contrary to previous beliefs, the research shows that pandas maintain a rich social tapestry, especially during mating seasons. This discovery sheds new light on how pandas utilize their habitat and provides valuable insight into understanding their behavior. The findings not only contribute to conservation efforts for pandas but also offer insights into human behavior within shared habitats.

The study, published in the journal Ursus, underscores the importance of further research and understanding of pandas’ social dynamics. By uncovering this unique form of “social media” among pandas, scientists can develop conservation policies that better protect these beloved bears and their habitat. Ultimately, studying panda behavior can also provide valuable lessons about human behavior and conservation practices.