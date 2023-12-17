New Initiative in Panchkula Promotes Community Cleanliness through WhatsApp

In a bid to maintain cleanliness in Panchkula, the municipal corporation (MC) is launching a new initiative that encourages residents to actively participate. The MC has introduced a campaign that allows residents to report any garbage they come across taking a photo and sending it via WhatsApp to the civic body. The designated number for reporting is 9696120120.

Once a resident sends a photo of the garbage, dedicated MC workers will be dispatched to the location within two hours to collect and dispose of the trash appropriately. This innovative approach aims to address cleanliness issues swiftly and effectively.

Municipal Commissioner Sachin Gupta emphasizes the importance of public cooperation in the success of this initiative. By empowering residents to take part in keeping their city clean, Panchkula hopes to create a culture of collective responsibility for the maintenance of public spaces.

This new system not only facilitates quick response and action from the MC but also encourages citizens to actively engage in civic matters. By leveraging the popularity and convenience of WhatsApp, the campaign seeks to leverage the power of technology to create a cleaner and healthier environment for all.

Residents are urged to play an active role in this endeavor promptly reporting any instances of garbage they encounter through the dedicated WhatsApp number. With the cooperation of the community, Panchkula can become a shining example of how collective efforts can transform a city’s cleanliness standards. Let us unite and work towards a greener and more sustainable future for Panchkula.