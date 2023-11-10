New Panasonic MZ1500 OLED TV: A Pricey but Powerful Option

The Panasonic MZ1500 has emerged as a strong contender for the title of the best OLED TV on the market. With its impressive specs and exceptional picture quality, it offers a compelling performance-per-pound ratio. While it does come with a higher price tag compared to its competitors, such as the LG C3 and Sony A80L, it justifies the cost with its outstanding features.

At launch, the Panasonic MZ1500 was priced at £2200 for the 55-inch model and £2900 for the 65-inch model. Although it’s still the most expensive option, it has seen some discounts, making it a bit more affordable. For those looking for a bargain, keeping an eye on the best TV deals guide might lead to some significant savings.

In terms of design, the Panasonic MZ1500 closely resembles its predecessors, the LZ2000 and MZ2000. Its chunky build houses a dedicated speaker bar below the screen, making it impossible to place a separate soundbar adjacent to the TV. This design choice may disappoint those who prefer a sleeker, more streamlined look. However, the inclusion of a speaker bar is a welcome change for those who rely solely on the TV’s sound system.

The MZ1500 stands apart from the MZ2000 with its lack of up- and side-firing drivers. While this may not affect everyone’s viewing experience, those who value an almost invisible home cinema setup might prefer the slim and inconspicuous Sony A80L.

One of the standout features of the Panasonic MZ1500 is its Master OLED Pro panel, which offers fine-tuning and optimizations for enhanced picture quality. The TV also boasts the HCX Pro AI processor, delivering exceptional processing capabilities. Notably, the MZ1500 excels in the Filmmaker Mode, which adapts picture settings based on ambient lighting conditions.

The inclusion of Dolby Vision and HDR10+ ensures excellent HDR support, further enhancing the viewing experience. For those seeking a premium TV with all the bells and whistles, the Panasonic MZ1500 is a top-notch choice. Although it may not be the most affordable option out there, its undeniable performance and cutting-edge features make it worth the investment.

