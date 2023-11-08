Panasonic Offers 5-Year Warranty on New OLED TVs: A Game-Changer for Customers

Panasonic has recently unveiled its latest range of OLED televisions, and it comes with an exciting bonus for customers – a whopping 5-year warranty! This exceptional service advantage is applicable to the new MZW984, MZ1500, and MZW2004 model series.

FAQ:

Q: Which Panasonic TVs are eligible for the 5-year warranty?

A: The extended warranty is valid for the MZW984, MZ1500, and MZW2004 model series purchased in Germany or Austria.

Q: Is registration required for the warranty?

A: No, registration is not necessary. However, customers will need to provide the purchase receipt in case of a warranty claim.

Q: When does the 5-year warranty period start?

A: The warranty is automatically and retroactively effective from April 1, 2023, until December 31, 2024.

This generous offer from Panasonic is a rare and exceptional gift for customers. It ensures that purchasers of the new 4K OLED TVs from the MZW984, MZ1500, and MZW2004 series enjoy a full 5 years of warranty coverage. What makes this even more remarkable is that the extended warranty is also applicable to customers who have already bought an eligible TV from April 1, 2023, onwards. It’s not every day that a company provides retroactive warranty benefits, making this offer truly fair and customer-centric.

The best part is that this extended warranty covers the Panasonic OLED TVs for a full 60 months from the date of purchase, without any additional requirements. The only condition is that the 4K OLED TV must have been purchased between April 1, 2023, and December 31, 2024, in Germany or Austria. This gesture Panasonic showcases their unwavering confidence in the quality of their TV products and reflects their commitment to providing the utmost satisfaction to their customers. Just remember to keep the purchase receipt for safekeeping, as with any other technical device.

The flagship OLED series for 2023 is the MZW2004 series, available in 55, 65, and 77-inch screen sizes. These TVs feature state-of-the-art MLA (Micro Lens Array) displays and a customized, multi-layered heat management configuration, resulting in significantly enhanced brightness. The MZ1500 series of 4K Ultra HD televisions (available in 42, 48, 55, and 65 inches) combines a contemporary design with the professional OLED technology of a Master OLED PRO panel. Similar to the MZW984 series, which is available in the same inch sizes, the MZ1500 series is perfect for those who desire premium cinema and gaming experiences with an OLED TV.

It’s important to note that while Panasonic’s 5-year warranty covers a wide range of issues, there are exceptions. Burn-in damages, which refer to permanent image retention on the screen, are not covered the warranty. These exceptions are understandable, as normal usage of an OLED TV should not result in any permanent image quality impairments. Extensive long-term tests have repeatedly confirmed this, and as long as users handle their TVs with care (e.g., avoiding unplugging the OLED from the power source immediately after turning it off or consistently displaying the same bright content), they shouldn’t encounter any issues covered this exception.

In conclusion, Panasonic’s 5-year warranty offer marks a game-changing move in the TV industry, demonstrating their commitment to delivering top-quality products and unparalleled customer support. With this extensive warranty coverage, customers can confidently experience the ultimate in entertainment without worrying about unexpected issues.

Sources:

– [Panasonic Warranty Certificates for Germany](https://www.panasonic.com/de/consumer/haendlerportal-uebersicht/e-shop-gl.html)

– [Panasonic Warranty Certificates for Austria](https://www.panasonic.com/at/consumer/haendlerportal-uebersicht/e-shop-gl.html)