Pivotal Moment for Plus-Size Model Marred Online Abuse

In a groundbreaking achievement for the fashion industry, Paloma Elsesser became the first plus-size woman to win the Model of the Year award at the recent British Fashion Awards. However, what should have been a moment of celebration quickly turned sour as her social media accounts were flooded with abusive and fatphobic comments.

Elsesser, a rising star in the fashion world, has been a trailblazer for representation of larger bodies. From walking the runways of top brands like Fendi, Alexander McQueen, and Balenciaga to gracing the covers of renowned magazines such as Vogue and Perfect, the 31-year-old has played a crucial role in challenging industry norms.

While many took to Instagram to express their joy and highlight the positive impact of Elsesser’s win, the trolls and haters also emerged, unleashing a wave of derogatory remarks. The overwhelming negativity ultimately led Elsesser to delete her social media accounts, as she posted a story expressing her gratitude for the love but acknowledging the hate.

Fashion blogger HauteLeMode condemned the online abuse, stating that it was unjust to discredit Elsesser’s accomplishments in order to elevate other models. He emphasized that everyone in the industry has their own unique strengths and that there is no need to attack individuals based on personal preferences.

In a recent article for Vogue, Elsesser revealed that she had taken a break from the fashion season to undergo long-awaited surgery and to address her feelings of burnout and fatigue. However, she was disheartened to find that the industry still lacked space for emerging plus-size models, instead emphasizing an unapologetic focus on thinness. This realization further motivated her to return to the fashion scene and continue pushing for inclusivity and diversity.

Despite the online backlash, Elsesser’s win remains a significant milestone in the fashion world. It highlights the progress made in embracing body positivity and challenges the industry to do better in promoting representation for all body types.