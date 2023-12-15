Palm Springs City Council Votes to Preserve Controversial Marilyn Monroe Statue

A recent meeting of the Palm Springs City Council resulted in a decision to preserve the controversial ‘Forever Marilyn’ statue. The 26-foot tall sculpture has been a subject of dispute since its return to the city in June of 2021.

While some business owners and residents celebrated the statue’s presence, others voiced their concerns, claiming that it objectifies an icon. Various groups have been actively working to have the statue removed from the downtown area, and some have even filed lawsuits.

The original plan was for Marilyn to remain in her current location until 2024, but the fate of the statue was put to a vote during the recent council meeting. One property owner passionately advocated for Marilyn to remain in her current spot indefinitely.

Since its initial installation in 2012, the statue has garnered attention and popularity among local business owners who appreciate the cultural, historical, and entertainment value it brings to the city. However, many residents believe that the statue does not align with the values of Palm Springs.

Liz Armstrong, a resident, expressed her opposition to the statue, stating that it sends a message of misogyny and is inappropriate given the current context of addressing sexual violence against women. She urged the council to remove the statue from its central location.

Ultimately, the Palm Springs City Council voted to amend the Palm Springs Specific Plan, effectively preserving the ‘Forever Marilyn’ statue. The decision calls for the vacation of a portion of Museum Way, allowing the statue to remain in its current location permanently.

Supporters of the decision argue that the statue perfectly embodies the unique and vibrant atmosphere of Palm Springs, aligning with the city’s image as a hub of culture, modernism, and Hollywood glamour.

Keith Patterson, a visitor from Oregon, praised the council’s decision, stating that the statue contributes to the overall charm and character of Palm Springs.

With the council’s vote now in favor of preserving the statue, the controversial ‘Forever Marilyn’ will continue to grace the streets of Palm Springs, despite ongoing disagreements among residents and stakeholders.