Palm Beach County School Board to Take Legal Action Against Social Media Giants

Summary: The Palm Beach County School Board is set to file a lawsuit against major social media companies, accusing them of targeting children, designing addictive products, and contributing to mental health issues among the youth. The board believes that these companies’ platforms have created a crisis in youth mental health, body image concerns, and physical damage to schools due to challenges and pranks. The lawsuit will only require the board to pay attorney’s fees if they receive compensation through a verdict or settlement.

In a bid to address the dangers of social media, Florida implemented a law in July that prohibits TikTok and limits access to other social media platforms on school district servers. Parents like Tracey Rosario have witnessed the negative effects firsthand. Rosario notes that her 16-year-old son becomes engrossed in social media, particularly TikTok, leading to greater detachment and a need for increased parental involvement.

The Palm Beach County School Board’s decision to take legal action against social media giants is welcomed parents like Rosario, who believe that collective efforts from both the school system and parents are necessary to confront this issue. The potential success of the lawsuit could provide crucial funding for mental health initiatives within the school district.

Licensed mental health counselor Stephanie De La Cruz stresses the adverse impact of social media on young individuals, including cyberbullying, anxiety, and self-esteem issues. She highlights that the constant emphasis on likes, followers, and comparisons can lead many to equate their self-worth with these metrics. Through therapy sessions, De La Cruz and her colleagues aim to challenge negative self-talk and core beliefs while providing support to those affected.

The lawsuit will be handled the same law firm that represented the school district in a successful case against e-cigarette company JUUL, resulting in a windfall of over $30 million for the district.