Train Delayed Due to Social Media Panic

A passenger’s social media post about terrorists disguised as sadhus on board a train in Palghar district caused panic and a delay in train checks. The post prompted a police team to rush to the Jaipur-Bandra Express and conduct a thorough check, alongside the Railway Protection Force. The four sadhus on board had their documents verified. The officials are now searching for the passenger who uploaded the message, holding them responsible for the disruption that resulted in a delay of over 10 minutes.

