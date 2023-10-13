Palestinian Woman in Gaza Prepares for Assault or Evacuation

Eman Shanti, a Palestinian woman in Gaza, is giving the world a glimpse into the preparations she makes in case of an assault or evacuation. In a video posted on her Instagram account, she reveals the contents of her “emergency backpack” while the sound of bombs can be heard in the background.

Shanti starts revealing a torch, which she carries for light during times of limited access to electricity. She also carries dates, as a source of food when access to meals is restricted. Her personal ID and health card are important documents that she keeps close.

As the video continues, Shanti explains the necessity of being ready for emergencies in Gaza. She discusses the use of prayer clothes as a form of protection when inside buildings, to ensure that bodies are not left exposed after an attack.

In her emergency bag, Shanti carries a small green pouch with medicine and a first aid kit, along with tissues, wipes, and her official identification documents. She stresses the importance of having these documents on hand in case they are needed for presentation or to avoid the hassle of reissuing them in the event of a raid.

Shanti also recommends that women wear their precious jewelry or carry it in the pockets of their prayer outfits. Additionally, she suggests that children have their own emergency backpacks with personal items.

Throughout the video, the reality of life in Gaza amid fears of an Israeli ground invasion and humanitarian crisis is palpable. Shanti expresses her hope that she and others will remain safe during these challenging times.

Despite the ongoing conflict, world leaders and humanitarian organizations are calling for a ceasefire, expressing concerns for the safety and well-being of the two million people living in Gaza, particularly the large number of children.

In sharing her story and the contents of her emergency backpack, Eman Shanti sheds light on the daily struggles faced Palestinians in Gaza and the necessity of being prepared for emergencies in such a volatile environment.

Definitions:

– Gaza: A Palestinian territory located on the eastern coast of the Mediterranean Sea, bordered Israel and Egypt.

– Assault: A violent physical or verbal attack.

– Evacuation: The act of leaving or being removed from a dangerous or unsafe place.

– Blockade: The isolation of a place preventing the entry or exit of people or goods, typically for military or political reasons.

– Bombardment: An intense attack or onslaught, often with bombs or artillery.

– Ground invasion: The entry of armed forces into a territory or area, typically on land, with the aim of capturing or occupying it.

– Humanitarian catastrophe: A severe and widespread disaster that causes significant harm and suffering to a large population.

– Ceasefire: A temporary suspension of fighting, usually agreed upon conflicting parties to facilitate negotiations or provide relief to civilians.

Sources:

– No URLs provided.