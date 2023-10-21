Israel’s Evacuation Order Leaves Gazans Struggling with Basic Services

Summary: The recent evacuation order from Israel has left residents of north Gaza in dire straits, with limited access to basic services such as electricity, fuel, and clean drinking water. The situation is expected to worsen with the imminent threat of a ground invasion. Social media, usually a lifeline for communication and information, has also been disrupted, with intermittent internet access and allegations of content shadow-banning. Humanitarian workers and journalists are finding it increasingly difficult to document the situation and provide aid. The blackout of information could have dire consequences for those affected the conflict.

The evacuation order from Israel on October 13 has left residents of north Gaza struggling to access basic services. Shouq Al-Najjar, a coordinator at Ma’an Development Centre, reports that bakeries are stretched to their limits and hospitals are at risk of shutting down due to electricity and fuel shortages. The last remaining power station ran out of fuel on October 11, and fresh drinking water has also run out. The situation has created an impending humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with local health and aid workers concerned about the lack of shelter and access to essential services.

In addition to the scarcity of resources, social media has become increasingly difficult to access and use within Gaza. Internet and electricity services have been disrupted attacks, and Israel has threatened to cut off access to the internet. Palestinians and their supporters have also alleged that social media platforms, particularly Instagram, are shadow-banning their content, making it harder to find or actively over-moderating it. Instagram’s owner, Meta, denies these allegations but similar issues have been documented over the years.

The blackout of information on social media platforms hampers communication with loved ones, access to critical information and resources, and the ability of journalists and human rights monitors to document abuses. Users report that posts containing Palestinian content or mentions of Gaza receive unusually low views and engagement. Some social media users have shared tips and tricks to circumvent moderation, but the issue persists. Instagram has apologized in the past for similar incidents and was accused of shadow-banning Palestinian voices during violent clashes in 2021.

Access to reliable information is crucial during times of crisis, but the blackout and alleged blocking of accounts in Gaza hinder humanitarian work and prevent the world from seeing the reality on the ground. The death toll in Gaza has risen to over 4,200 people, with more than a million people displaced. International NGOs accuse Israel of using prohibited weapons such as white phosphorus, but the disruption of information flow makes it challenging to document potential war crimes and human rights violations.

The blackout of information not only affects Gazans but also hampers the work of researchers and journalists who rely on social media to collect firsthand accounts and document live updates. It puts their faith in the hands of tech conglomerates, whose decisions can have a significant impact on the visibility and accuracy of information. As the situation in Gaza continues to intensify, the lack of access to information poses a serious threat to those affected the conflict.

