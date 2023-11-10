New Amendment in Israel’s Counterterrorism Law Sparks Controversy

A recent incident involving the arrest of a Palestinian woman and her husband in Israel has shed light on the controversial new amendment to Israel’s counterterrorism law. The couple, who both hold Israeli citizenship, were arrested on terrorism charges based on a WhatsApp status update. Yasmine Qaddourah, the woman in question, had changed her status to express a sentiment of victory and protection, but claimed that she was referring to Israel and not endorsing any terrorist organization.

The arrest comes after the Knesset passed an amendment known as Article 24, which criminalizes the “consumption of terrorism material.” The amendment prohibits the continuous consumption of publications from terrorist organizations, with the assumption that it indicates identification with such groups. Currently, the list of organizations includes Hamas and ISIS, and the justice minister has the authority to add more.

The new law has faced significant criticism from human rights organizations, who argue that it amounts to “thought policing.” They believe it infringes on freedom of speech, particularly in the realm of social media. Some organizations warn that even passive use of social media could be criminalized under this law. Adalah, the Legal Centre for Arab Minority Rights in Israel, has described the legislation as intrusive and draconian, emphasizing its potential impact on personal thoughts and beliefs.

The amendment has fueled concerns about the surveillance of individuals and has generated controversy within Israel’s diverse population, which includes approximately 1.2 million Palestinians holding Israeli citizenship. Several Palestinian citizens have faced arrest, suspensions from work or education, and detention due to their social media activities and engagement with pro-Palestinian content.

This incident involving Yasmine Qaddourah and her arrest is just one example of the ongoing challenges surrounding freedom of expression and the interpretation of counterterrorism legislation in Israel. The case highlights the need for a thoughtful and balanced approach that respects individual rights while addressing legitimate security concerns.

