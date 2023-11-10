New Israeli Law Criminalizes Social Media Consumption

A recent arrest in Israel has brought attention to a controversial amendment passed the Knesset, criminalizing the consumption of “terrorism material” on social media platforms. Yasmine Qaddourah, a Palestinian woman with Israeli citizenship, was apprehended based on her WhatsApp status which allegedly sympathized with terrorism. However, she claimed that her intention was to express support for Israel instead.

The amendment, known as Article 24, prohibits the systematic and continuous consumption of publications from terrorist organizations, suggesting an affiliation with such groups. Currently, Hamas and ISIS are included on the list, but the justice minister retains the authority to add more organizations. Violation of Article 24 carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison.

While Israeli authorities argue that the amendment is necessary for national security, human rights organizations contend that it infringes upon freedom of speech and amounts to “thought policing.” Critics argue that the legislation grants the government broad surveillance powers over social media use and personal beliefs.

The arrest of Qaddourah is not an isolated incident. Since Hamas’ attack on Israel earlier this month, numerous Palestinian citizens of Israel have faced arrests, suspensions from workplaces, and educational institutions due to their online activities, particularly for liking, commenting, or posting pro-Palestinian content.

The passing of this amendment has sparked concern among activists and organizations advocating for civil rights. Adalah, the Legal Centre for Arab Minority Rights in Israel, warns that even passive social media use may be criminalized. They argue that the legislation encroaches upon individuals’ personal thoughts, beliefs, and privacy, increasing state surveillance of social media platforms.

As the controversy surrounding the amendment continues to unfold, questions are being raised about the impact it will have on freedom of expression and the right to privacy in Israel. Critics argue that while security concerns are important, they should not come at the expense of fundamental democratic principles.

FAQ

What is Article 24?

Article 24 is an amendment to Israel’s counterterrorism law that criminalizes the consumption of “terrorism material” from designated organizations, indicating identification with these groups.

Who can add organizations to the list?

The justice minister has the authority to add more organizations to the list of designated terrorist organizations.

What is the maximum penalty for violating Article 24?

Violating Article 24 carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison.

What concerns have human rights organizations raised about the amendment?

Human rights organizations have criticized the law as “thought policing” and an infringement on freedom of speech. They argue that it grants the government broad surveillance powers over social media use and personal beliefs.

How have Palestinian citizens of Israel been affected this amendment?

Since the recent attack Hamas, Palestinian citizens of Israel have faced arrests, suspensions, and other repercussions due to their online activities, particularly for expressing pro-Palestinian sentiments on social media platforms.