Palestinian Singer Released on Bail After Social Media Post

Palestinian singer Dalal Abu Amneh has been released on bail and placed under house arrest following her detention Israeli authorities for a social media post that was considered “promoting hate speech and incitement”. Abu Amneh, an Israeli citizen, had posted a Palestinian flag emoji along with the words “There is no victor but God” to her over 340,000 followers on Instagram. The post has since been taken down.

After spending two nights in solitary confinement, Abu Amneh expressed her gratitude for the support she received and her determination to continue spreading love and defending the truth. She stated, “They insulted me and handcuffed my hands and feet, but they made me more proud and dignified.”

While the terms of her house arrest include a ban on discussing the war for 45 days, it is not clear if she will face charges. Civil rights lawyers argue that Israeli authorities are labeling any expressions of solidarity with Palestinians as incitement.

In response to the recent violence between Israel and Gaza, Israel’s police commissioner, Kobi Shabtai, declared zero tolerance for incitement against the state and its symbols. He stated, “Whoever wants to be a citizen of the state of Israel, welcome. Whoever wants to identify with Gaza is welcome, I will put them on a bus headed there.”

Abu Amneh’s release on bail has sparked discussions about freedom of expression and censorship. Many are concerned about the restrictive measures being taken against individuals who express support for Palestinians.

Sources:

– Palestinian singer Dalal Abu Amneh released on bail after being detained for social media post – Agencies

– Israel police commissioner warns of ‘zero tolerance’ for incitement against state – Agencies