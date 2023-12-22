Palestinian Photojournalist Surpasses President Biden in Instagram Followers

Motaz Azaiza, a Palestinian photojournalist acclaimed for his coverage of the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, has achieved a remarkable milestone on Instagram. With over 17.3 million followers on the platform, Azaiza has now surpassed the follower count of President Joe Biden, who has 17.2 million followers.

Azaiza, hailed as GQ Middle East’s “Man of the Year” for his courageous reporting in the face of adversity, initially struggled to find inspiration after graduating amidst high unemployment rates in Gaza. However, his love for photography propelled him to create an Instagram account that showcased daily life in Gaza through his powerful images.

Despite facing constant threats and danger due to the ongoing violence in the region, Azaiza remained undeterred. He firmly believed in his duty to capture the truth and show the world the reality through his camera lens. “No one is safe, nowhere is safe, and fear is everywhere,” he expressed. He chose to stand up and provide a voice for the countless Palestinians affected the Israeli bombardment of Gaza.

Motaz not only uses his photography to depict the harsh reality faced Gazans but also acts as a global advocate for Palestinian resilience. His unwavering determination has surged, highlighting the urgent need for the world to acknowledge the imminent plight of Palestinians in the midst of Israel’s actions.

Through his extensive Instagram following, Azaiza has managed to attract millions of individuals who recognize the importance of his work in shedding light on the conflict. The fact that he has surpassed the follower count of President Biden, a prominent figure on the global stage, speaks volumes about the impact of Azaiza’s photographs and his ability to connect with people worldwide.

As the conflict in Gaza continues to unfold, Azaiza’s work reminds us of the power of photojournalism in amplifying marginalized voices and fostering understanding and empathy across borders.