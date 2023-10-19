Hackers Target Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leader’s Instagram Account

Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leader, Heather Stefanson, fell victim to a hacking incident on Thursday when her Instagram account was compromised. Hackers used the account to post messages in support of Palestinian militants in the ongoing conflict with Israel. Stefanson addressed the situation in a post on X (formerly Twitter), acknowledging the hack and informing followers that she was working with Meta (Instagram’s parent company) to regain control of her account.

The hackers made several changes to Stefanson’s Instagram profile, including replacing her profile picture with an image of an individual wearing a red-and-white checkered scarf to conceal their identity. They also modified the account’s description to read “From the river to the sea Palestine will be free.” Additionally, a post with the message “Free Palestine” was published on Stefanson’s story and pinned to the account.

Further investigation revealed that the hackers had altered the account to follow another user on Instagram who specializes in selling social media accounts. This user had a substantial following of over 90,000 individuals. In contrast, Stefanson had approximately 4,000 followers on her account.

Although no other Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) accounts were reported as being compromised, the Tory caucus spokesperson stated that Stefanson’s Instagram inbox is not consistently monitored, and any inquiries sent through the messenger are automatically redirected.

The “Free Palestine” post garnered significant attention, accumulating more than 130 likes and over 90 comments within just two hours of being uploaded. It is worth noting that Stefanson had previously expressed solidarity with Israel and voiced full support for its right to defend itself against attacks the Hamas terrorist organization.

