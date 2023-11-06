WhatsApp’s recent release of AI-powered stickers has caused a major uproar as the social media platform has been criticized for generating images of children holding guns in response to prompts about Palestine. This controversial upgrade has landed the company in hot water, with users expressing their concerns about the insensitive nature of these stickers.

The Guardian’s report shed light on WhatsApp’s AI sticker generator, revealing that when users prompted the system with words like ‘Palestinian’, ‘Palestine’, or ‘Muslim boy Palestinian’, it would produce stickers portraying guns or a boy holding an AK 47 rifle. The stark contrast comes into play when the generator is given the prompt ‘Israeli boy’, resulting in images of children smiling or playing football.

It is even more alarming that the AI generator did not generate stickers depicting guns when the prompts were related to the “Israeli army” or “Israeli defense forces”. Instead, the stickers showed people in Israeli military uniforms smiling or praying. This disparity in generated content has left many users questioning the fairness and impartiality of the AI algorithm.

Meta spokesperson Kevin McAlister acknowledged the issue and reassured users that efforts were underway to address it. He emphasized that the AI system is not perfect and may occasionally produce inaccurate or inappropriate outputs. Meta is committed to continuously improving these features based on user feedback.

But what exactly are these WhatsApp AI stickers? In a blog post last month, Meta explained that AI stickers allow users to effortlessly generate customized stickers for communication purposes. Leveraging technology from Llama 2 and their image generation model Emu, the AI tool swiftly converts text prompts into unique, high-quality stickers. Once created, these stickers become part of a user’s collection and can be shared with contacts.

While the controversy surrounding WhatsApp’s AI stickers has dominated discussions online, it has also sparked conversations about the reliability of AI systems. Users have expressed their concerns not only about WhatsApp but also about other AI systems like ChatGPT. The response from netizens reflects the need for responsible AI development and highlights the importance of avoiding biased or insensitive outputs.

FAQ:

Q: What are WhatsApp AI stickers?

A: WhatsApp AI stickers are a feature that allows users to generate customized stickers using artificial intelligence technology, making it easier to communicate through visuals.

Q: Why are WhatsApp AI stickers facing controversy?

A: The controversy arose when the AI sticker generator produced images of children holding guns in response to prompts about Palestine, while generating positive images like children playing football when prompted about Israel.

Q: How is Meta addressing the issue?

A: Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, is aware of the issue and committed to improving the AI features based on user feedback. They acknowledge that generative AI systems like this are not perfect and can occasionally produce inaccurate or inappropriate outputs.

Q: What does this controversy say about AI systems?

A: The controversy surrounding WhatsApp’s AI stickers highlights the need for responsible AI development and the importance of avoiding biased or insensitive outputs. Users have expressed concerns not only about WhatsApp but also about other AI systems, raising questions about their reliability and fairness.