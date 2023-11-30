MSNBC’s Decision Sparks Controversy and Raises Questions

Washington, DC – MSNBC’s recent cancellation of Mehdi Hasan’s weekend TV program has ignited a wave of anger among Palestinian rights supporters who admired Hasan for his progressive views and criticism of Israeli policies. This decision, which was first reported news website Semafor, has drawn attention to what advocates see as a broader crackdown on criticism of Israel in various spheres, including the media, universities, and the arts.

The cancellation occurred amid an ongoing military offensive Israel in Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of over 15,000 Palestinians and raised significant human rights concerns. Left-wing Congressman Ro Khanna expressed his discontent with the network’s decision, describing it as “bad optics” during the current conflict.

According to Semafor, Hasan’s show will be replaced an expansion of news anchor Ayman Mohyeldin’s self-titled program, extending it to two hours. Mohyeldin, who is of Arab American descent, has also been critical of the Israeli government. Though Hasan’s show is no longer airing, he will continue to contribute to MSNBC as an on-screen analyst, as reported US media outlets.

The decision has triggered widespread criticism, with many expressing their support for Hasan and emphasizing the importance of his unique voice in the media landscape. Palestinian American human rights lawyer Noura Erakat highlighted the value of Hasan’s program, stating that it is “more needed than ever” and calling for his amplification rather than silencing.

This is not the first time a journalist has faced consequences for expressing criticism of Israel. In 2018, CNN terminated Marc Lamont Hill as a contributor following a speech at a United Nations meeting in support of Palestinian rights. Similarly, in 2021, The Associated Press fired a young reporter over social media posts expressing support for Palestinian rights.

As MSNBC heads into the 2024 US elections, President Rashida Jones explained in a memo to staff that the reshuffling of programs is aimed at putting the network in a “better position.” However, questions remain regarding the timing and optics of the cancellation of Hasan’s show. Critics argue that a diverse range of perspectives is essential for robust journalistic discourse, and silencing dissenting voices may undermine the network’s commitment to free speech and impartial reporting. MSNBC has yet to respond to requests for comment on the matter.

