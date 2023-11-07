Paleobionics: Exploring Ancient Organisms Through Softbotics

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University, in collaboration with paleontologists from Spain and Poland, are delving into the ancient past to shed new light on animal design and movement. By creating a soft robotic replica of a pleurocystitid, a marine organism that lived approximately 450 million years ago, they aim to understand the biomechanical factors that influenced the evolution of extinct creatures.

In their study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the team introduces the concept of paleobionics—a field that combines soft robotics and paleontology. By utilizing soft materials and flexible electronics in their robotic replicas, they can mimic the movement and structure of ancient organisms, providing unique insights into their locomotion.

Soft robotics, a branch of robotics that focuses on constructing robots with flexible limbs and appendages, offers a fresh approach to understanding the principles of biology and nature. By examining the evolutionary timeline, researchers can gain a comprehensive understanding of how animals have adapted and evolved over millions of years.

One of the key findings from the study is the discovery that pleurocystitids likely moved sweeping movements, utilizing a muscular stem to propel themselves forward. The team also determined that increasing the length of the stem resulted in greater speed without requiring additional energy.

Looking beyond pleurocystitids, the researchers hope to study other ancient organisms, such as the first organism capable of transitioning from the sea to land. This approach allows them to explore characteristics and behaviors that cannot be studied using conventional robot hardware.

The significance of this breakthrough goes beyond the revival of ancient creatures. It offers a wealth of knowledge and insights that can shape our understanding of evolution and inform the development of future robotic systems.

