Religious School Declares TikTok Use Prohibited, Citing Ethical Concerns

A prominent religious school in Karachi, Jamia Binoria Town, has issued a fatwa (religious decree) declaring the use of TikTok as illegal and haram (forbidden), citing various reasons to support its stance. While religious scholars have previously called for a ban on TikTok due to concerns about spreading immorality, this fatwa adds further weight to the argument.

Among the reasons provided in the fatwa, the inclusion of photos and videos of animals on TikTok is deemed forbidden in Sharia. Additionally, the creation and dissemination of obscene videos women on the platform are highlighted as problematic. The fatwa also condemns videos involving dancing and singing, viewed as means of spreading obscenity and leading to moral decay.

The fatwa from Jamia Binoria emphasizes that TikTok not only allows videos mocking scholars and religion but also serves as a platform for mocking and ridiculing anything. Engaging with TikTok, according to the fatwa, involves participating in activities considered sinful in Sharia, making it nearly impossible to avoid moral transgressions.

TikTok, owned China-based ByteDance, has faced increased scrutiny and calls for bans worldwide, including in Pakistan. The platform, with over 39 million downloads in 2022 alone, has come under fire for its perceived detrimental effects on society, particularly on the youth.

Earlier this year, a petition was filed in the Lahore High Court seeking a ban on TikTok due to concerns about its impact on the younger generation. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority previously imposed a five-month ban on the app in 2021, which was later lifted when TikTok provided assurances of enhancing measures to control indecent or immoral content.

While the fatwa from Jamia Binoria represents the school’s viewpoint, it is reflective of a broader debate surrounding the ethical implications of TikTok and its influence on society. As the platform continues to grow in popularity, the discussions around its usage and impact are likely to persist.