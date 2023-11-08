Glenn Maxwell’s Historic Innings Gives Pakistan Hope in World Cup

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell’s incredible double century in Tuesday night’s match against Afghanistan not only dealt a blow to their opponents but also revived Pakistan’s hopes of qualifying for the World Cup semifinals. Maxwell’s unbeaten 201-run innings played a crucial role in Australia’s victory, propelling them to secure a spot in the semifinals. Meanwhile, this defeat for Afghanistan prevented them from securing enough points to move to the fourth spot in the points table, keeping Pakistan’s chances alive.

The match was especially significant for Pakistani fans due to the intense cricket rivalry between Pakistan and Afghanistan, fueled political tensions that have persisted between the two countries. The deportation of Afghan nationals Pakistan has added to this tension, with some Afghan cricketers dedicating their victories to the refugees forced to return home. In response to Maxwell’s match-winning six, Pakistani fans expressed their joy with humorous and creative memes that flooded social media platforms.

One Twitter user encapsulated the sentiments of Pakistani fans sharing a video on social media, capturing the moment of Maxwell’s winning shot. Another Twitter account shared an excerpt from former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s speech, humorously implying Pakistanis’ admiration for Maxwell. These memes and humorous posts have become a trademark response from Pakistani fans during significant cricket events.

The phrase “Qudrat Ka Nizam,” meaning “nature taking its course,” has become a symbolic expression for Pakistan cricket. Coined former head coach Saqlain Mushtaq in a media interaction, it signifies Pakistan’s ability to rise from obscurity and perform exceptionally well in tournaments, often aided external factors such as weather conditions or other teams’ failures. Pakistani fans continued this trend creating memes and humorous content referencing “Qudrat Ka Nizam” to celebrate Maxwell’s innings.

In addition to the memes, another meme featuring Maxwell’s cramps went viral. The meme portrayed Maxwell lying on the ground with a caption emphasizing the determination of Pakistan to stay in the tournament, stating, “You’ll have to go over my dead body to eliminate Pakistan.”

However, the journey is not over for Pakistan. They will face England on November 11 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. To secure a place in the semifinals, the team must defeat England and hope for a victory Sri Lanka against New Zealand. Alternatively, if rain clouds loom over Bangalore on Thursday, Pakistani fans will be hopeful for a washout, relying on “Qudrat Ka Nizam” to deny New Zealand a win and keep their World Cup dreams alive.

Sources: cricket.com

