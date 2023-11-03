A Controversial Video Sparks Debate on Exotic Animal Ownership and Welfare in Pakistan

In a recent video posted on social media, Pakistani YouTuber Nouman Hassan caused an uproar featuring a young boy walking a fully-grown tiger inside a luxurious house. While some viewers admire the boy’s courage, others are deeply concerned about the risks involved and the ethics of keeping a tiger as a pet.

Known for his online presence as a video creator, Hassan frequently shares content showcasing his private collection of exotic animals, including tigers, snakes, and crocodiles. This particular video, which gained thousands of likes within just four days, has sparked extensive discussion and criticism.

Questions have emerged regarding the identity of the child in the video, with speculations suggesting that he might be Hassan’s nephew. Social media users are also raising concerns about the legality and ethics of owning a tiger as a pet, expressing shock and disbelief. Some users have labeled the video as “ridiculous” on Instagram.

Hassan has previously shared clips of his exotic pets on social media, including a brief video of a tiger being walked inside a car showroom. His collection also includes lions, which he acquired through an auction held the Lahore Safari Zoo in the previous year. The zoo held the auction to address overcrowding and reduce upkeep expenses.

In defense of his ownership of these big cats, Hassan argues that private collectors play a crucial role in diversifying the gene pool of these animals. Unfortunately, Pakistan lacks significant legislation to protect animal welfare, and its zoos have often faced criticism for inadequate facilities. In fact, the country’s capital’s only zoo was ordered to close in 2020 due to substandard conditions and mistreatment of animals.

Many individuals like Hassan, who own exotic animals, frequently share their images and videos on social media. Some even rent out these animals for movies and photoshoots. However, this practice faces opposition from conservationists and organizations like the WWF, which advocate for the relocation of these creatures to established zoos or the implementation of measures such as sterilization and contraception for breeding females.

The controversial video featuring the young boy and the chained tiger serves as a reminder of the ethical dilemmas and potential dangers associated with the ownership of exotic animals. It has triggered a renewed discussion on the need for stricter regulations and better animal welfare safeguards in Pakistan.

