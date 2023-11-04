Controversial Video Sparks Debate on Exotic Pet Ownership in Pakistan

An online sensation, Nouman Hassan, has recently faced severe backlash for posting a video on social media featuring a young boy walking a chained tiger. The Pakistani YouTuber, known for his collection of big cats and other exotic pets, has come under fire for allegedly putting the child in a potentially dangerous situation.

The video, which quickly went viral after it was shared on Instagram, has prompted a wave of reproving comments from concerned viewers. Many have criticized Hassan for his disregard for the child’s safety and labeled the act as animal abuse, questioning the ethics of keeping a majestic creature like a tiger confined and restrained.

While the exact relation between the child and Hassan remains unknown, speculation has arisen on social media suggesting that the young boy may be the YouTuber’s nephew. This speculation has further fueled the controversy surrounding the video.

Hassan’s private collection of exotic animals includes lions, tigers, snakes, and crocodiles, as reported local news website PTC News. Additional videos on his social media channels showcase the young boy interacting with lion cubs and being pictured alongside snakes.

The issue goes beyond Hassan and his controversial video, shedding light on the broader problem of exotic pet ownership in Pakistan. According to an AFP report from 2019, the ease of importing exotic animals into the country coupled with the absence of effective regulations has led to an alarming rise in the number of these animals being bred or brought into Pakistan.

Big cats, particularly lions and tigers, are often seen as symbols of wealth and power, which has contributed to their popularity among certain individuals in the country. This has left wildlife officials overwhelmed and concerned for the welfare of these creatures.

The video shared Nouman Hassan adds another dimension to the ongoing debate about exotic pets in Pakistan. It raises important questions about the responsibilities of individuals who choose to keep such animals and emphasizes the urgent need for stronger regulations to protect both the exotic pets and the safety of those involved.

FAQ

Are exotic pets popular in Pakistan?

Yes, the ownership of exotic pets, particularly big cats, has gained popularity in Pakistan, with some individuals seeing them as symbols of wealth and power.

What are the concerns with exotic pet ownership?

There are several concerns associated with exotic pet ownership, including the potential danger to people involved, ethical considerations for the well-being of the animals, and the lack of effective regulations to ensure their proper care.