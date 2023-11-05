New Pakistani TikTok Star Faces Online Backlash Due to Viral Video

Chandigarh, November 5 – Aliza Seher, a rising TikTok star from Pakistan, has found herself at the center of a social media storm after a private video of her went viral. This incident bears resemblance to the recent ‘Kulhad Pizza’ couple, Gurpreet and Sahaj, who also faced a similar situation and became subjected to widespread discussions and scrutiny.

The video quickly spread across various social media platforms, leading Aliza Seher to address the challenging circumstances head-on. In an emotional video post, she expressed her frustration and talked about the current situation she finds herself in. Although she sought support from the cybercrime department, no action has been taken against the individual responsible for circulating the video.

Despite the controversy, Aliza Seher remains grateful for the support she has received during this difficult time. Her dedication and hard work are evident for all to see, as she has built a strong following on her YouTube channel. Even in the face of threats and challenges, she has continued to create content with the unwavering support of her family.

Since the video went viral, Aliza Seher has garnered over 100,000 views, with many individuals rallying to support her. Supporters have taken to social media platforms using hashtags such as #Alizaseher and #Supporther to show solidarity and stand against cyberbullying.

It is important to remember that Aliza Seher is highly regarded in Pakistan, known for creating relatable content that resonates with her followers. She has become an influential figure in the social media landscape, and her authenticity has endeared her to fans.

FAQs:

Q: Who is Aliza Seher?

A: Aliza Seher is a popular TikTok star from Pakistan known for her relatable content.

Q: What happened to Aliza Seher?

A: A private video of Aliza Seher went viral, sparking widespread conversations and scrutiny.

Q: Has any action been taken against the person responsible for spreading the video?

A: Despite seeking support from the cybercrime department, no action has been taken so far.